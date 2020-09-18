UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Fines 5 Businesses, Warns 10 For Violating COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:45 PM

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 10 for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2020) The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy yesterday fined five commercial establishments, including retail stores in various shopping centres and gargour outlets in Warsan 3, for lack of employee commitment to wearing masks.

Field inspectors from the CCCP also warned 10 establishments for their failure to place physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, 711 establishments were found to fully comply with the precautionary measures being implemented against COVID-19 and enhance awareness among the public on limiting the impact of the pandemic.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to preserving the emirate’s achievements made despite the challenges posed by the pandemic globally.

Dubai has seen a gradual return to normalcy and safe economic activities thanks to the directives of the leadership. Strict action will be taken against any violation or abuse of the precautionary measures detected by the authorities or reported by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

