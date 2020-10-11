UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Fines 6 Businesses And Warns 1 For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy fined six commercial establishments for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks. The violations were spotted in outlets dealing in garments, travel and tourism, grocery, and fruit juice, chiefly in Naif and Al Bada'a.

CCCP also warned a business for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, CCCP found that 189 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Seeking the co-operation of all segments of the society in maintaining normal and safe business activity in the emirate, Dubai Economy said it is in regular contact with the public and private sectors to monitor the latest developments and enhance awareness of the guidelines and protocols applicable in light of the pandemic, in order to ensure total compliance and eliminate any practice that may endanger the community.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

