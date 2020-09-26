Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses and warns one for breach of COVID-19 precautionary measures

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) DUBAI, 26th September 2020 (WAM) - The field inspection teams from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy conducted 728 visits to open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures currently in force to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on seven commercial establishments, six of them for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks, and one, for not adhering to physical distancing measures. The violations were spotted in establishments distributed in a number of shopping centres, as well as Al Murar, Al-Daghaya, Riggat Al Buteen, and their activities included retailing, sewing and embroidery, and perfumes trade. The field inspection teams also warned one commercial establishment for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 720 commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. Compliance with the precautionary guidelines have contributed to the gradual return to normal and safe commercial activity, eventually leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset in Dubai. Stern action will be taken against any non-compliance found during the inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public, Dubai Economy reminded.

Dubai Economy also urged everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.