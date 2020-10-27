UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Fines 7 Businesses For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on seven commercial establishments for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and for breaching physical distancing guidelines. Two of those fined were retail stores in one of the shopping centres. CCCP also fined five gyms in Hor Al Anz and Al Qusais in cooperation with the Dubai sports Council.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 656 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600 54 5555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

Related Topics

Google Sports Dubai Tours Apple Market All From Huawei

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

19 minutes ago

Pfizer reports lower earnings as Covid-19 hits rev ..

4 minutes ago

Green Growth Should Become Driver of COVID-19 Econ ..

4 minutes ago

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

49 minutes ago

Money laundering case: Court extends judicial rema ..

4 minutes ago

'Road Safety Council of Pakistan' launched

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.