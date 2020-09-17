Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses, warns two for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) The field inspections carried out by the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy across the emirate have revealed increasing rates of compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures. The latest round of inspections found that 820 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary guidelines.

The inspections are aimed at ensuring commitment to the precautionary measures and enhancing awareness among the public on the importance of limiting the outbreak of COVID-19, Dubai Economy has revealed that no shop or establishment was ordered closed in the latest inspections. However, fines were imposed on seven businesses for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and they including retail outlets in various shopping centres as well as outlets selling wallpaper, building materials, electrical and lighting.

CCCP also warned two establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to preserving the emirate’s achievements made despite the major challenges posed by the pandemic globally. Dubai has seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities thanks to the directives of the leadership. Strict action will be taken against any violation or abuse of the precautionary measures detected by the authorities or reported by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.