UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Fines 8 Businesses And Warns 13 For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:45 PM

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on eight commercial establishments – seven of them for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and one for breaching physical distancing guidelines.

The violations were spotted in establishments across various shopping centres, markets and a consumer complex in the Umm Ramool, Al Muraqqabat, and Ayal Nasir areas, and their activities included retail, general trade, and electronics trade. CCCP also fined a fitness centre in cooperation with the Dubai sports Council.

The field inspection teams also warned 13 other commercial establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 656 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset. Stern action will be taken against any non-compliance spotted during the CCCP inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

Related Topics

Google Sports Dubai Tours Nasir May Apple Market All From Huawei

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

2 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

2 hours ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

3 hours ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.