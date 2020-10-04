Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on eight commercial establishments – seven of them for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and one for breaching physical distancing guidelines.

The violations were spotted in establishments across various shopping centres, markets and a consumer complex in the Umm Ramool, Al Muraqqabat, and Ayal Nasir areas, and their activities included retail, general trade, and electronics trade. CCCP also fined a fitness centre in cooperation with the Dubai sports Council.

The field inspection teams also warned 13 other commercial establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 656 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset. Stern action will be taken against any non-compliance spotted during the CCCP inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.