Dubai Economy fines 9 pharmacies, 2 suppliers for inflating face mask prices

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Dubai Economy has issued fines to nine pharmacies and two pharmaceuticals suppliers for inflating the prices of face masks and trying to take undue advantage of the high demand for hygiene essentials following the nationwide alert against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fines were issued after consumer complaints and follow-up by the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy. The nine pharmacies, located in Jumeirah, Al Wasl, Naif, Ibn Batuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Al Khawaneej, and Mirdif were found to have sold the masks at exaggerated prices.

The two suppliers were fined after CCCP tracked the supply chain and verified that they had distributed the masks to the pharmacies at an exaggerated price.

A repeat offence would attract double the fines and may lead to closing down the business. Dubai Economy has appealed to pharmacies and medical equipment suppliers to demonstrate their social responsibility by reducing the prices of hygiene essentials in view of the present situation.

Dubai Economy also called on consumers to raise their complaints and queries relating to price increases of their basic needs, including hygiene essentials, on the Price.ded.ae portal launched recently to expedite interaction with consumers.