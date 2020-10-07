Dubai Economy fines five businesses and warns seven for violating COVID-19 guidelines

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) DUBAI, 7th October 2020 (WAM) - Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on five commercial establishments – – four for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and one for violating physical distancing guidelines. The violations were spotted in establishments located in Hor Al Anz and Naif areas, and their activities included general trade, building contracting, automotive spare parts trading, and electrical wiring works.

The field inspection teams also warned seven other businesses for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 731 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.