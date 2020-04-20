UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Fines Seven Traders For Tampering With Face Mask Prices

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering with face mask prices

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy has imposed fines on seven traders, including three pharmacies in Warsan, Al Qusais, and Al Jaddaf, for tampering with the prices of face masks.

Two supermarkets in Al Safa; a trading company in Dubai South; and a marine services company were the others fined. The marine services company was not licenced to sell face masks, Dubai Economy said.

CCCP acted against the traders following consumer complaints and due to follow-up and investigations that validated the allegations and the traders were fined. A repeat offence would result in doubling the fines and may lead to closing down the outlet, it warned.

Dubai Economy has reminded businesses to refrain from taking undue advantage of the present situation and also called on pharmacies and medical equipment suppliers to demonstrate their social responsibility by reducing the prices of essentials, such as face masks, sanitisers, and disinfectants.

Consumers can report any negative practices, especially those relating to prices of basic needs, on the price.ded.ae portal launched recently to expedite responses to consumer queries and complaints, or by calling 600 54 55 55, or through the Dubai Consumer app.

Related Topics

Dubai Company Lead Price May From

Recent Stories

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides su ..

16 minutes ago

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

46 minutes ago

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematica ..

1 hour ago

District police Shangla chalk out security plan fo ..

3 minutes ago

Seven more patients tested coronavirus positive in ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.