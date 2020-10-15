Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three for violating COVID-19 guidelines

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) Dubai, 15th October 2020 (WAM) - Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on six commercial establishments – three for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks, two for non-adherence to physical distancing, and one for violating any of the decisions or instructions issued by the concerned authorities. The violations were spotted in establishments located in Al Quoz, Al Sabkha, and Al Dhagaya areas, and their activities included ready-made garments trade and money exchange. CCCP also fined two establishments in cooperation with Dubai sports Council for organising sporting events without obtaining the Council's approval.

As part of alerting commercial establishments on the precautionary guidelines, and their role in ensuring business continuity as well as in protecting their employees and customers alike, the field inspection teams also warned three other businesses for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 542 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public. The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.