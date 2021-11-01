Dubai Economy, Golden Radiant join hands to support DED Trader licence holders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) The business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy has partnered with Golden Radiant Corporation to support projects with Dubai Economy’s DED Trader licence enabling them to digitalise their businesses by using ‘SingleCart’ App along with a complete line-up of the app’s features to reach a larger number of consumers.

SingleCart is a Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus based technology start-up. The app is conceptualised to support local traders to self-digitalise their businesses by leveraging mobile technology. The SingleCart POS is a one-stop digital solution for young traders who lack the tools and resources required to adopt digital transformation and market their products. The app is designed to help them handle in-store and online sales seamlessly from their smartphones, with built-in tools for managing social media marketing and e-commerce-based sales.

"The agreement with Golden Radiant is in line with the continuous efforts to support Dubai’s economic sectors and drive sustainable economic growth and will actively contribute to supporting Dubai’s startups and freelancers and to strengthen Dubai's position as a global centre for innovation driven by skilled young talents," said Omar Almeheiri, Director of Development and Follow-up Division in BRL sector.

Almeheiri added that digital transformation is one of the core priorities of the nation, while the digital economy in the UAE is driven by e-commerce, in addition to activities and services that have a direct impact on increasing profits such as Artificial Intelligence, the internet of things, cloud computing, digital technologies and robotics.

"Golden Radiant is delighted to partner with Dubai Economy and introduce SingleCart to DED Trader licence holders to adopt digital transformation, thus contributing to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the first digital economic capital in the world.

DED Trader Licence holders can now reach the UAE residents and millions of Dubai 2020 Expo visitors directly through the SingleCart App to buy their products Wherever they are," said Abdulla Moosa Al Madani, CEO and Founder of Golden Radiant, also former UAE National and Shabab Al Ahli Football Team Player.

SingleCart Marketplace enables its users to locate nearby DED Trader licence holders and learn about their products, services and offers. Moreover, users can either place an order through the app itself or reach out to the traders with the support of Google Map. DED Trader licence holders will also have a wide range of options within SingleCart to publicize their products and also leverage the tremendous potential of ecommerce and social media to do so.

The main features of SingleCart are 'Online Webstore', where traders can readily generate and publish all their products and services in a web URL offering customers easier access; 'In-built QR code generator', which enables customers ton scan the QR code to view the complete product catalogue of traders; 'Create Flyers', where traders can design their own flyers and share them on social media; and 'Generate and Share Invoices', which utilises the point-of-sale feature to enable traders to generate invoices and share the invoices to customers through email/WhatsApp.

DED Trader licence holders can download the SingleCart app from Google Play Store or Apple Store. For more information, please visit www.singlecart.io or email: support@singlecart.io.