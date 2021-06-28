Dubai Economy honours winners of Business Excellence Awards

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) DUBAI, 28th June, 2021 (WAM) Dubai's Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) today hosted an online ceremony to honour the 26 winners in the 2020 cycle of its Business Excellence Awards.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the virtual awards ceremony saw the participation of 500 attendees from varied business sectors, industries as well as the government sector joined the online ceremony, along with representatives from the winning entities.

Congratulating the winners, Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of Dubai Economy, said they represent the phenomenal growth achieved by the Awards, symbolising the strength and diversity of business, and quality of services in Dubai.

"We were delighted to see that the overall number of applicants in the 2020 cycle of the Business Excellence Awards remained the same as in the previous cycle despite the prevailing challenges. It’s also worth mentioning that the Awards have seen an increase of over 300 percent in applications and members since inception," Al Qamzi added.