Dubai Economy hosts online workshops for DQA, DHDA applicants

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) Dubai Economy has conducted its first-ever online workshops for the new applicants in the 2020 cycle of the Dubai Quality Award, DQA, and Dubai Human Development Award, DHDA, in view of the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The DQA workshop had 40 attendees while the DHDA session attracted 20, and the participants represented diverse business sectors, including finance, healthcare, tourism, construction, service, manufacturing, transport and logistics, as well as the government. The participants were addressed by European Foundation for Quality Management, EFQM, trainers, Dr Laura Salasco, Dr Franco Pieracci and Mr Marc Karschies, on how to conduct self-assessments and write their award submissions for the 2020 cycle.

The workshops were organised with the purpose of encouraging the business community and employers to participate in DQA and DHDA, which are the longest-running Business Excellence Awards of Dubai Economy. Participants in the workshops are trained on the management framework to implement in order to improve business performance, service quality and human development. They also learn how to self-assess their progress (and eligibility for the Awards) and how to prepare an effective Award submission.

Shaikha Ahmed Al Bishri, Director of the Business Excellence Department, said that the workshops reflect the commitment of Dubai Economy in addressing the current and future needs of businesses and supporting them to adapt and grow sustainably.

"We have hosted a series of business-related webinars for the community free of cost, to enable them to address the current challenges and become future-ready. The response we received for the online workshops has been encouraging and we look forward to working with the community and hosting more such workshops, to address their needs from time to time," he added.

The DQA is the single most valuable framework for companies to implement a quality strategy to improve their effectiveness by involving all employees to meet objectives and achieve customer satisfaction at optimal costs. Since its launch in 1994, the DQA has enjoyed the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has been instrumental in driving the quality movement across the private and public sectors in the emirate.

DHDA is open to all UAE-based establishments in the private and government sectors that invest in national human resources and facilitate their growth and development within their organisation.

The two awards are given in three main categories – The Gold Category, Award Category and Appreciation Category.