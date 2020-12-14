Dubai Economy, Hotdesk partner to support DED Trader licence owners

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 14th December 2020 (WAM) - The business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy has partnered with Hotdesk to help DED Trader License holders find and book flexible office spaces on the go by the hour, day or month in Dubai using Hotdesk App or through the website www.hotdesk-app.com.

This partnership comes within the framework of strengthening joint cooperation between public and private sectors to supporting the youth who play an important role in driving the growth of local economy, as well as the global shift towards the concept of "working from anywhere".

Hotdesk team will provide DED Trader license holders with marketing, administrative and organisational support. DED Trader license holders will also be eligible for exclusive discounts off all bookings with Hotdesk, using the code DED10. The offer is valid until 31 January 2021.

"The partnership with Hotdesk will actively contribute to supporting Dubai’s enterprises and freelancers by offering efficient coworking spaces. The agreement reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the youth," said Ahmad Alshaer, Senior Manager, Development & Follow UP division in the BRL sector.

Alshaer added: "The partnership will contribute to Dubai’s vision to build a diversified and flexible economy driven by skilled Emirati talent and to strengthen Dubai's position as a global centre for innovation and youth initiatives."

The collaboration with Dubai Economy will play an integral role in supporting innovative projects and will help us revolutionize the remote working experience and achieve our goal of enabling aspiring individuals to get things done effortlessly and easily", said Mohamed Khaled, CEO of Hotdesk.

Hotdesk is a startup company that has built a global network of more than 200 workspaces in more than 55 cities worldwide. The company aims to enable individuals find, choose and book workspaces that best fit their needs.

All workspaces listed on Hotdesk’s platform are licensed and comply with the safety precautions set out by the Government of Dubai. The Hotdesk App can be downloaded from Apple Store or Android.