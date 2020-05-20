Dubai Economy in co-operation with GDRFA shuts down Amer Centre for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy in co-operation with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, has shut down the Amer Centre in Riggat Al Buteen for failure to comply with the precautionary measures issued in view of COVID-19.

Amer Centres are private facilities providing various visa and residency services as authorised by GDRFA. The major violations detected at the centre in Riggat Al Buteen included exceeding the 30 percent staff limit permitted, non-installation of thermal scanners for customers, not displaying physical distancing stickers and failure to ensure distancing in customer seating.

Dubai Economy has urged all service centres to adhere to the precautionary guidelines, such as wearing masks and gloves, ensuring physical distancing and displaying related stickers, installing transparent barriers between employees and customers, and keeping number of employees and customers within 30 percent of the total capacity.

Dubai Economy also called on consumers to report any non-compliance to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines via the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or on the Consumerrights.ae website.