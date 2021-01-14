Dubai Economy inspections find 15 violations of COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) Field inspections being conducted by Dubai Economy across open markets and commercial establishments since the beginning of the year have revealed 15 violations of the precautionary guidelines against COVID-19.

Various gyms were also inspected in co-operation with the Dubai sports Council.

The 15 violations detected were mostly related to face masks or physical distancing, with 11 of them found in open markets and four in commercial centres.

Overall, the inspections showed that 5,633 commercial establishments fully complied with the guidelines while six stores were alerted for lack of physical distancing stickers. The violating establishments included a retail store, restaurant, domestic tour operator, tyre shop, as well as traders dealing with accessories, fabrics & textiles, electrical installation tools, and advertising services, in addition to the gyms.

Dubai Economy said it will continue its inspections along with its various partners, reminding that any violation or malpractice that may be found by the inspectors or reported by the public will not be tolerated.

Dubai Economy directed traders to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violation or harmful practices they come across through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or via the Consumerrights.ae website