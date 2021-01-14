UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Inspections Find 15 Violations Of COVID-19 Guidelines

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:45 PM

Dubai Economy inspections find 15 violations of COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) Field inspections being conducted by Dubai Economy across open markets and commercial establishments since the beginning of the year have revealed 15 violations of the precautionary guidelines against COVID-19.

Various gyms were also inspected in co-operation with the Dubai sports Council.

The 15 violations detected were mostly related to face masks or physical distancing, with 11 of them found in open markets and four in commercial centres.

Overall, the inspections showed that 5,633 commercial establishments fully complied with the guidelines while six stores were alerted for lack of physical distancing stickers. The violating establishments included a retail store, restaurant, domestic tour operator, tyre shop, as well as traders dealing with accessories, fabrics & textiles, electrical installation tools, and advertising services, in addition to the gyms.

Dubai Economy said it will continue its inspections along with its various partners, reminding that any violation or malpractice that may be found by the inspectors or reported by the public will not be tolerated.

Dubai Economy directed traders to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violation or harmful practices they come across through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or via the Consumerrights.ae website

Related Topics

Google Sports Dubai May Apple Market Textile Huawei

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

4 minutes ago

UAE, Japan to cooperate on fuel ammonia, carbon re ..

34 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations commence tomorrow

49 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

1 hour ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.