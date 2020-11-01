UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Inspections Find 268 Businesses As Fully Compliant With COVID-19 Guidelines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday as part of their continuing inspections to verify compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Overall, 268 shops and commercial establishments were found to have fully complied with the precautionary measures during yesterday’s inspections.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public.

The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

