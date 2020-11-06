Dubai Economy inspections find 649 businesses as fully compliant with COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy visited several open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday as part of their continuing inspections to verify compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Overall, 649 shops and commercial establishments were found to have fully complied with the precautionary measures during yesterday’s inspections. Twenty commercial establishments were warned for not placing physical distancing stickers.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy warned that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or those that are reported by consumers and the public.

The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving despite the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.