UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Inspections Find 649 Businesses As Fully Compliant With COVID-19 Guidelines

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:45 PM

Dubai Economy inspections find 649 businesses as fully compliant with COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy visited several open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday as part of their continuing inspections to verify compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Overall, 649 shops and commercial establishments were found to have fully complied with the precautionary measures during yesterday’s inspections. Twenty commercial establishments were warned for not placing physical distancing stickers.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy warned that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or those that are reported by consumers and the public.

The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving despite the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

Related Topics

Google Dubai Apple Market All From Top Huawei

Recent Stories

Greece Cancels Athens Polytechnic Uprising Anniver ..

2 minutes ago

New EU Sanctions Against Belarus Will Not Remain U ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese envoy vows to make CPEC a high quality mod ..

2 minutes ago

Vienna Attacker Became Radicalized While Visiting ..

2 minutes ago

Georgian Police Detain Person Who Fired Near Busin ..

2 minutes ago

AC Zakaullah visits BHU to review facilities in Ch ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.