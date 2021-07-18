UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Inspections Monitor Livestock, Salon Service Prices Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Dubai Economy inspections monitor livestock, salon service prices ahead of Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy has intensified inspections across the markets in Dubai in view of the Eid Al Adha season to monitor prices and protect consumer rights. The inspections mainly focus on ensuring that the prices of sacrificial livestock and salon services are not unfairly increased, as they are in high demand during this season, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Ahmad Al Zaabi, Director of the Consumer Protection in Dubai Economy, reiterated that consumers will be able to buy products and services within their personal budget to celebrate Eid Al Adha in Dubai, and reminded that no price manipulation or attempt to exploit the situation will not be tolerated.

Al Zaabi added that consumers should follow prudent consumption patterns during the holidays and avoid deviating from their pre-planned budget. He also urged consumers to report any price hike through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555 or on the Consumerrights.ae website.

Related Topics

Google Budget Holidays Dubai Buy Price Sunday Apple Market From Huawei

Recent Stories

EHS launches Risk Management and Patient Safety sm ..

16 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler pardons 44 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Etihad launches 65th destination with first flight ..

46 minutes ago

Russia reports 25,018 new COVID-19 cases, 764 deat ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s Global Village welcomes new street fo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.