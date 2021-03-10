UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Issued 4,796 New Licenses In February 2021, YoY Growth Of 3.4%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:45 PM

Dubai Economy issued 4,796 new licenses in February 2021, YoY growth of 3.4%

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) The Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) Sector in Dubai Economy issued 4,796 new licenses in February 2021, an increase of 3.4% from the 4,639 new licenses issued in February 2020. Among the new licenses issued in February 2021, 57% were professional (2,730), followed by 41.5% commercial (1,992), and the rest were distributed among tourism and industrial activities.

According to the main areas, Bur Dubai accounted for the largest share (2,831) of the new licenses issued in February 2021 followed by Deira (1,960), and Hatta (5). The figures reflect Dubai’s resilience as well as the emirate’s economic competitiveness, including its ability to provide businesses high-growth opportunities in various economic sectors.

According to the legal forms of the licenses issued in February 2021, Sole Establishments accounted for 39% of the total, followed by Limited Liability companies 34%, and Civil Works at 23%. The rest of the legal forms included; One-Person Limited Liability Companies; Branches of companies based in other Emirates; Branches of Free Zone Companies; and Branches of Foreign Companies.

The activities of the new licenses issued during February 2021 included: Project management services, Paints and dyes, Floor and wall tiling, Carpentry and flooring installation, Building services, Plaster works, Plumbing and sanitary, Air-conditioning services, Ventilation and air purification systems, Wallpaper installation, and suspended ceilings and light partitions installation.

Dubai Economy strives to deliver solutions that contribute to enhancing ease of doing business in the emirate and expanding investment and growth, which in turn maintain a sustainable economy. The increase in new licenses also shows the private sector’s growing role as a key partner in Dubai’s economic development as well as the emirate’s constant efforts to provide a supportive environment and infrastructure for local and international businesses.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched ‘Invest in Dubai’ (invest.dubai.ae), a unified digital platform to start a business in Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s status as a leading global business destination. The ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform offers a unique business set-up experience backed by Dubai’s advanced smart solutions. The largest one-stop-shop platform of its kind, ‘Invest in Dubai’ enables investors to obtain trade licenses and launch their business easily in a matter of minutes.

An integrated portal for doing business in the emirate, ‘Invest in Dubai’ offers users various services, including commercial licensing in which government permits and approvals can be obtained from a centralised platform, eliminating the need to physically visit any service centre. Also offered on the platform are packages and value-added services that support businesses in launching commercial projects. It’s the largest integrated and trusted platform serving over 2,000 businesses in the emirate.

The Business Map, www.dubaibusinessmap.ae, seeks to reflect the economic realities in Dubai by providing vital data on each license category including their numbers and distribution as well as trends on a monthly basis. It also includes an interactive guide explaining the geographic distribution and concentration of major business activities and the rate of urban growth in terms of expanding neighbourhoods and business licenses.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Dubai Visit Guide Rashid Brazilian Real February 2020 From Government Share

Recent Stories

PTI's allied parties repose full confidence in Pri ..

2 minutes ago

Awareness walk to mark "World Hearing Day" held at ..

2 minutes ago

PDM leadership's as uncertain as weather, says Sar ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccination of elders starts in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago

Egypt Ready to Support New Libyan Government - For ..

2 minutes ago

Jordanian Regulator Approves Emergency Use of Russ ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.