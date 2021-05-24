Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy reports that 15,475 new licenses have been issued during the first quarter of 2021, a growth of 19 percent compared to Q1 2020, when 13,027 licences were issued.

This highlights the resilience of the business environment of Dubai and the emirate’s economic competitiveness and ability to attract businesses to across various sectors.

Of the new licenses issued in Q1 2021, 58 percent were professional (8,935), followed by 41 percent commercial activities (6,290), and the rest distributed among the tourism and industrial activities.

In terms of distribution of the new licenses according to location, Bur Dubai accounts for the largest share (8,220), followed by Deira (7,236), and Hatta (19). The top sub-regions were: Al Fahidi, Burj Khalifa, Al Khabaisi, Port Saeed, Trade Centre 1, Al Marar, Al Barsha 1, Naif, and Riggat Al Buteen.

During the first quarter of the year, 99,887 business registration and licensing transactions were completed, a growth of 8 percent compared to 92,325 in Q1 2020, demonstrating the vital role of Dubai Economy in delivering value-added services to the public in Dubai.

License Renewal accounted for 38,090 transactions during Q1 2021, a 4 percent growth compared to Q1 2020 (36,484).

This underlines the benefits from the economic stimulus package launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which allows renewal of commercial licenses without lease contract.

Auto Renewal via text messages during Q1 2021 accounted for 20,923, 16 percent growth compared to Q1 2020 (18,061). The number of Trade Name Reservation was 17,397, Initial Approvals reached 13,914, and the total number of Commercial Permits was 3,077.

Dubai Economy highlighted the importance of collaborative work by the government and private sectors. The private sector supports economic development by launching competitive and value-added projects under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

You can obtain any trade license or launch a business in a matter of minutes through ‘Invest in Dubai,’ the first integrated digital business set-up platform, which simplifies the business journey without the need to visit service centres.

The platform provides initial approval, reservation of a trade name, issuance of instant licences, Dubai SME licences, Intelaq licences, DED Trader licences, in addition to electronic