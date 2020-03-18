UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Issues 2,523 New Licences In March

Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Economy issues 2,523 new licences in March

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The Business Registration and Licencing, BRL, sector of the Dubai Economy issued 2,523 new licences since the beginning of March 2020, among which 58 percent were professional (1,900), and 39.3 percent (590) were commercial, and together, the licences helped create 6,713 jobs.

The figures recorded by the "Business Map" digital platform of Dubai Economy confirm the effective support given by the Dubai Economy to reinforcing Dubai as a global centre of finance and business.

Overall, 18,037 business registration and licencing transactions were recorded since the beginning of March 2020, and 76 percent (13,629) of the total transactions were through the outsourced centres of Dubai Economy, which demonstrates their vital role in delivering value-added services to the public.

Licence Renewal accounted for 6,672 transactions so far this month, while 3,367 (50 percent) transactions were related to Auto Renewal via text messages. Trade Name Reservation accounted for 3,343 transactions, and the number of Initial Approvals reached 2,989. The numbers point to Dubai’s growing appeal as a business centre.

The BRL sector issued 96 instant licences since the beginning of March 2020. The Instant Licence, which won the "Flag" of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Smart Government 2019, is issued in a single step without the need for either the Memorandum of Association or an existing location for the first year.

On the other hand, the number of DED Trader licences, which allow conducting business activities on websites and social media channels, reached 179.

Deira accounted for the largest share (1,503) in terms of the location of the licences distributed, followed by Bur Dubai (1,019), and Hatta (1). The top sub-regions were Al Garhoud, Burj Khalifa, Oud Al Muteena 3, Al Nahda 1, Al Khabaisi, Oud Metha, Trade Centre 1, Umm Ramool, Al Fahidi, and Port Saeed.

Real estate, leasing and business services accounted for 54.3 percent of the economic activities licenced since the beginning of March 2020, followed by trade and repair services (21.7 percent), building and construction (9.7 percent), community and personal services (6.3 percent), transport, storage and communications (3 percent), manufacturing (2.8 percent), hotels group (1.8 percent), financial brokerage (0.8 percent), contracting group (0.6 percent), education (0.3 percent), health and labour (0.3 percent), agriculture (0.3 percent) and electricity, gas and water (0.1 percent).

