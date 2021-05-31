UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Issues 31 Fines For Violations Of COVID-19 Guidelines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:45 PM

Dubai Economy issues 31 fines for violations of COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) Dubai Economy imposed fines on 31 business establishments for violations of COVID-19 guidelines yesterday following inspections being conducted across open markets and commercial centres to ensure compliance with precautionary measures.

The violations, found in open markets and shopping malls, were mostly related to face mask and physical distancing protocols and non-compliance with permitted working hours for restaurants.

The inspection team fined 29 restaurants and cafes for allowing dine-in beyond permitted hours. Retail outlets and a hair salon were among those fined for non-compliance with face-mask guidelines.

The violations were identified in Naif, Al Rigga, Nakheel, Musalla, Al Murar, Al Baraha, Ayal Nasir, Al Dhaghaya, Al Hudaiba, Al Dhiyafa and various shopping malls.

Two shops in Dragon Mart were issued a warning for not displaying social distancing stickers.

Dubai Economy said it will continue conducting inspections along with its various partners with a special focus on shopping malls and locations that might see overcrowding. These measures are being taken to ensure the highest levels of public safety.

Dubai Economy stressed that it is following a zero-tolerance policy on violations identified by its inspectors or reported by the public.

Dubai Economy directed traders to strictly adhere to precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violations or non-compliance either on the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, the number 600545555, or via the consumerrights.ae website.

Related Topics

Google Business Dubai Nasir Apple Market Huawei

Recent Stories

SCC to discuss policy of Real Estate Registration ..

22 minutes ago

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

46 minutes ago

Aurus Luxury Cars Batch Production to Strengthen R ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Ready for Dialogue With Greece to Resolve D ..

1 minute ago

Iran Can 'Easily' Double Oil Production to 6.5Mln ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.