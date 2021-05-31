Dubai Economy issues 31 fines for violations of COVID-19 guidelines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) Dubai Economy imposed fines on 31 business establishments for violations of COVID-19 guidelines yesterday following inspections being conducted across open markets and commercial centres to ensure compliance with precautionary measures.

The violations, found in open markets and shopping malls, were mostly related to face mask and physical distancing protocols and non-compliance with permitted working hours for restaurants.

The inspection team fined 29 restaurants and cafes for allowing dine-in beyond permitted hours. Retail outlets and a hair salon were among those fined for non-compliance with face-mask guidelines.

The violations were identified in Naif, Al Rigga, Nakheel, Musalla, Al Murar, Al Baraha, Ayal Nasir, Al Dhaghaya, Al Hudaiba, Al Dhiyafa and various shopping malls.

Two shops in Dragon Mart were issued a warning for not displaying social distancing stickers.

Dubai Economy said it will continue conducting inspections along with its various partners with a special focus on shopping malls and locations that might see overcrowding. These measures are being taken to ensure the highest levels of public safety.

Dubai Economy stressed that it is following a zero-tolerance policy on violations identified by its inspectors or reported by the public.

Dubai Economy directed traders to strictly adhere to precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violations or non-compliance either on the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, the number 600545555, or via the consumerrights.ae website.