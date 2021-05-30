Dubai Economy issues 56 fines for violations of COVID-19 precautionary guidelines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) Dubai Economy identified 56 fines for violations of COVID-19 precautionary guidelines during inspections being conducted across open markets, shopping malls and commercial establishments. The penalties were mostly issued for non-compliance with mandatory wearing of face masks and physical distancing.

The inspection team fined 32 shops in shopping malls for failure to ensure social distancing and wearing masks, 20 restaurants and cafes for providing dine-in services after permitted working hours, and four open market shops for non-compliance with precautionary measures. The non-compliant shops were located in shopping malls and open market outlets in Al Barsha, Hor Al Anz, Dubai Marina, and Saih Shuaib.

The lack of compliance with social distancing protocols was mostly seen in payment counter queues during the super sales promotion that led to increased footfall in shopping malls.

Dubai Economy said it will continue conducting inspections along with its various partners with a special focus on shopping malls and locations that might see overcrowding. These measures are being taken to ensure the highest levels of public safety. Dubai Economy stressed that it is following a zero-tolerance policy on violations identified by its inspectors or reported by the public.

Dubai Economy directed traders to strictly adhere to precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violations or non-compliance either on the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, the number 600545555, or via the consumerrights.ae website.