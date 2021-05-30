UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Issues 56 Fines For Violations Of COVID-19 Precautionary Guidelines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Dubai Economy issues 56 fines for violations of COVID-19 precautionary guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) Dubai Economy identified 56 fines for violations of COVID-19 precautionary guidelines during inspections being conducted across open markets, shopping malls and commercial establishments. The penalties were mostly issued for non-compliance with mandatory wearing of face masks and physical distancing.

The inspection team fined 32 shops in shopping malls for failure to ensure social distancing and wearing masks, 20 restaurants and cafes for providing dine-in services after permitted working hours, and four open market shops for non-compliance with precautionary measures. The non-compliant shops were located in shopping malls and open market outlets in Al Barsha, Hor Al Anz, Dubai Marina, and Saih Shuaib.

The lack of compliance with social distancing protocols was mostly seen in payment counter queues during the super sales promotion that led to increased footfall in shopping malls.

Dubai Economy said it will continue conducting inspections along with its various partners with a special focus on shopping malls and locations that might see overcrowding. These measures are being taken to ensure the highest levels of public safety. Dubai Economy stressed that it is following a zero-tolerance policy on violations identified by its inspectors or reported by the public.

Dubai Economy directed traders to strictly adhere to precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violations or non-compliance either on the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, the number 600545555, or via the consumerrights.ae website.

Related Topics

Google Dubai Apple Market Huawei

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt&#039;s land forces conclude Zayed 3 join ..

1 minute ago

Year of the 50th Fellowship Programme opens for ap ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Egypt&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

3 hours ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.