Dubai Economy Issues 61 Fines For Violations Of COVID-19 Guidelines

Wed 09th June 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Dubai Economy issued 61 fines for violation of precautionary measures against COVID-19 identified during inspections across open markets, commercial establishments and shopping last weekend. The violations were mostly related to non-compliance with stringent guidelines related to face masks, physical distancing and working hours in restaurants.

The inspection team fined 45 restaurants and cafes for allowing dine-in beyond permitted hours. Outlets that were found to have violated guidelines on wearing masks included a restaurant, coffee shop, cafeteria, tyre shop, real estate brokerage, grocery, fragrances & cosmetics shop, sports academy, supermarket, and gym The violations were found mostly in Al Murar, Ayal Nasir, Al Qusais, Hor Al Anz, Muraqqabat, Al Badaa, business Bay, International City, Al Hudaiba, Al Dhagaya, Ras Al Khor, Al Baraha, Al Sufouh, Al Rigga, Naif, Nakheel, and various shopping malls.

Dubai Economy said the community’s commitment to preventive measures is essential to ensure the effectiveness of counter-pandemic measures. Disregarding these measures is a violation of the law, it stressed. The Department stressed that it will continue conducting inspections along with its various partners with a special focus on shopping malls and locations that might see overcrowding. Dubai Economy also noted that it is following a zero-tolerance policy on violations identified by its inspectors or reported by the public.

Dubai Economy directed traders to strictly adhere to precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violations or non-compliance either on the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, the number 600545555, or via the consumerrights.ae website.

