Dubai Economy issues 74 fines for violations of COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Field inspections conducted by Dubai Economy across open markets and commercial establishments over the last weekend saw 74 fines being issued for various violations of COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

The violations, found in open markets and shopping malls, were mostly related to face masks or physical distancing and non-compliance with working hours in restaurants. In addition, a gym was shut down in coordination with Dubai sports Council for failure to maintain adequate distance between gym equipment and a lack of commitment from personal trainers to wearing face masks.

The inspection team fined 57 restaurants and cafes for allowing dine-in after permitted working hours. Various outlets, including a restaurant, café, cafeteria, mobile phones shop, men’s tailoring outlet, men’s fitness centre, supermarket and management office, located in Al Murar, Ayal Nasir, Nahda, Al Qusais, Hor Al Anz, Muraqqabat, Karama, Al Mamzar, Al Badaa, Souq Al Kabeer, Trade Centre, Al Jafliya, Al Barsha, Al Rigga, International city, Al Hudaiba, Al Dhagaya, Oud Metha, and Al Qouz as well as in different shopping malls were fined for non-compliance with guidelines for wearing masks.

Three shopping mall outlets were warned for not displaying social distancing stickers.

Dubai Economy said the community’s commitment to preventive measures is essential to ensure the effectiveness of efforts to fight the pandemic. Disregarding these measures is a violation of the law, it stressed. The Department confirmed that it will continue conducting inspections along with its various partners with a special focus on shopping malls and locations that might see overcrowding. Dubai Economy noted that it is following a zero-tolerance policy on violations identified by its inspectors or reported by the public.

Dubai Economy directed traders to strictly adhere to precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violations or non-compliance either on the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, the number 600545555, or via the consumerrights.ae website.