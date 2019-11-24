UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ As New Category In Dubai Quality Award

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:15 PM

Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ as new category in Dubai Quality Award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Dubai Exports, the export promotion agency of Dubai Economy, along with the Business Excellence Department at Dubai Economy, announced the addition of a "Dubai Smart Industry Award" in the Dubai Quality Award, which seeks to involve the industrial sector in the excellence march in Dubai and encourage the digital transformation of industries.

This is in line with the objective set in the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 to elevate Dubai into a platform for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation-focused industries.

Dubai Exports, which has been entrusted with the overall handling of the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, and the Business Excellence Department, will promote the new award among industries in the emirate.

Since its inception in 1994, the Dubai Quality Award has received the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has been instrumental in driving the quality movement across the private and public sectors in the emirate.

"Dubai Economy continuously works to strengthen the Business Excellence Awards, particularly the Dubai Quality Award, as an authentic reference for all sectors and a means to improve performance and productivity, as well as share best practices. We focus on developing quality standards and enhancing competitiveness among participants, in addition to launching initiatives that serve the business community," said Khalid Al Kassim, Assistant Director-General for Economic Affairs at Dubai Economy.

Saed Al Awadhi, CEO of Dubai Exports, noted, "Through the launch of the Dubai Smart Industry Award, the first of its kind in the emirate, we aim to promote productivity, as well as sustainability in the sector. It will also support the green industry and the creation of high-value jobs for UAE citizens, in the long run."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Business UAE Dubai Rashid March All Industry Share Best Jobs

Recent Stories

EAD, Borouge empower UAE youth to champion sustain ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister ..

31 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

46 minutes ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

46 minutes ago

MoHAP, BUiD sign MoU to enhance cooperation in hea ..

1 hour ago

Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince Court lau ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.