Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ as new category in Dubai Quality Award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Dubai Exports, the export promotion agency of Dubai Economy, along with the Business Excellence Department at Dubai Economy, announced the addition of a "Dubai Smart Industry Award" in the Dubai Quality Award, which seeks to involve the industrial sector in the excellence march in Dubai and encourage the digital transformation of industries.

This is in line with the objective set in the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 to elevate Dubai into a platform for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation-focused industries.

Dubai Exports, which has been entrusted with the overall handling of the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, and the Business Excellence Department, will promote the new award among industries in the emirate.

Since its inception in 1994, the Dubai Quality Award has received the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has been instrumental in driving the quality movement across the private and public sectors in the emirate.

"Dubai Economy continuously works to strengthen the Business Excellence Awards, particularly the Dubai Quality Award, as an authentic reference for all sectors and a means to improve performance and productivity, as well as share best practices. We focus on developing quality standards and enhancing competitiveness among participants, in addition to launching initiatives that serve the business community," said Khalid Al Kassim, Assistant Director-General for Economic Affairs at Dubai Economy.

Saed Al Awadhi, CEO of Dubai Exports, noted, "Through the launch of the Dubai Smart Industry Award, the first of its kind in the emirate, we aim to promote productivity, as well as sustainability in the sector. It will also support the green industry and the creation of high-value jobs for UAE citizens, in the long run."