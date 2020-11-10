Dubai Economy launches Smart Inspection project via IoT to boost services for customers and investors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) In a major initiative that further speeds up the emirate’s digital transformation, Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy, today launched the ‘Smart Inspection’ project. Developed by the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy by deploying the internet of Things, IoT, technology, the project is part of the consistent improvements in processes and procedures aimed at improving service quality and the investment environment in the emirate.

Following the launch in Deira City Centre, Al Qamzi conducted an inspection tour along with the CCCP team using the new technology. The launch of the project, which is the latest development in the digital transformation of services and transactions, assumes particular significance in the context of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Al Qamzi said: "Dubai Economy is committed to supporting the emirate’s digital transformation and accelerating adoption of smart measures to improve the quality of services provided to the community. An important initiative that helps mitigate the repercussions of the pandemic, the Smart Inspection project is closely aligned with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest city in the world."

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CCCP added: "The launch of the Smart Inspection project confirms the efforts of the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection Sector to develop its services and improve the work environment in the emirate.

The project enables inspection of shops and commercial establishments without the need to enter a facility or request a copy of its trade license. The Beacon device in the system can be easily linked to a smart application, enabling inspectors to use the commercial license locations map in the app to access the commercial license data of any shop they pass by."

The Smart Inspection project strategically complements the Dubai Paperless Strategy and also represents a major step in increasing the quality and efficiency of inspections with minimal contact with traders, especially with regard to accessing copies of licenses or permits and issuing inspection reports. The project will also support efforts to enhance awareness and commitment among commercial establishments and help identify violations according to geographical areas or commercial centres.

CCCP will continue to develop the Smart Inspection project to add more features in the next phase, including connecting the Beacon devices with the Dubai Consumer application to facilitate the process of submitting and following up on consumer complaints, sending instructions and educational leaflets on consumers' phones, and inspecting advertisements and promotions using artificial intelligence, AI, without human intervention.

Dubai Economy urges everyone to report any non-compliance with precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.