Dubai Economy, noon.com create online programme to support Emirati DED Trader licence holders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) Dubai Economy has partnered with noon.com, the region’s leading homegrown digital marketplace, to connect local startups that have a Dubai Economy’s DED Trader licence with customers across the region through its Mahali digital store.

The creation of Mahali on noon.com and the partnership with the Dubai Economy reflect the efforts of both entities to further drive digital evolution, and provide an inspiring environment that promotes talent and accelerates the growth of e-commerce in the region.

Mahali by noon.com is a programme designed to offer Emirati startups and entrepreneurs with digital business support and expertise, enabling them to grow their businesses online. The programme will provide crucial sales analytics, content creation, and support with marketing campaigns to further drive small business success, something that is core to noon’s values.

Omar Al Meheiri, Director of Follow-up and Development in the Business Registration & Licensing sector in Dubai Economy, said: "Our youth are central to Dubai’s comprehensive economic development. Through our partnership with noon, we provide local start-ups, such as DED Trader licence holders, the ability to conduct business activities electronically and accelerate their pace of growth in alignment with the global trends to ensure their success and growth."

"We launched the DED Trader licence to promote e-commerce and the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy, as well as to realise the vision of the government to drive digital transformation and build awareness about e-platforms that facilitate commercial activities. Led by its advanced logistical structure and higher demand for internet use in recent months, Dubai has achieved smart transformation with the Fourth Industrial Revolution strengthening the adoption of e-commerce as an exceptional model for doing business," added Al Meheiri.

Mansoor Al Ghurair from noon said: "noon was born to support the people and businesses of this region.

Mahali is our way of offering local startups extra support, helping them to take their businesses online and reach new audiences. As the region’s leading digital marketplace, noon.com is perfectly placed to guide businesses to achieve online success, offering immediate access to our huge customer database as well as being able to utilise tools such as noon’s safe payment gateway and established logistics and fulfillment network.

"Mahali will be a practical programme with tailor-made courses designed to help small business owners and entrepreneurs thrive. We’re grateful for the hard work and continued support of the Dubai Economy and excited for what’s to come," added Al Ghurair.

Dubai Economy focuses on providing support to DED Trader licence holders by signing partnerships with government and private sectors, providing facilities for their business growth as well as opening new channels by enhancing cooperation with major sales outlets.

A recent report by the Business Registration & Licensing sector in Dubai Economy showed that the total number of DED Trader licences issued in August 2020 reached 637, an increase of 235% compared to August 2019, when 190 licenses were issued.

The report also showed that Dubai Economy issued 7,798 DED Trader licences since its launch in 2017 until now, of which 58% (4,529) have been issued to women.

Through ‘DED Trader’, Dubai Economy seeks to regulate doing business electronically and making it easier, as well as enabling businesses to connect with customers and grow. The licensee cannot open a shop/store but can avail of three visas if the ownership is 100% Emirati and legal liability falls under the license holder.

The ‘DED Trader’ licence can be obtained from anywhere by logging on to dedtrader.ae and following a few simple steps - create a username and password; enter address details, and social media accounts for the project/business; select the activity and trade name, and finally, make payment and receive the licence electronically.