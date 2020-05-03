Dubai Economy receives 144 commercial complaints, down 57%, in Q1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy has received 144 commercial complaints during the first three months of 2020, a 57 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

In a statement by Dubai Economy on Sunday, the CCCP also received 159 enquiries, bringing the total transactions it handled to 303.

The smart channels of CCCP accounted for all the commercial complaints received, 7 percent came through the smart application and 93 percent were filed on the website. The smart app also accounted for all the enquiries received. Sector-wise, services led with 37 percent share of the complaints, followed by decoration (17 percent), building materials (13 percent), foods (9 percent), and electronics (6 percent). The remainder was distributed among varied sectors.

Failure to adhere to agreement terms and contracts were the leading causes for complaints (73 percent), followed by commercial fraud and non-adherence to declared activity (8 percent each).

The remainder was related to varied issues.

"The decrease in complaints reflects the improvement in the commercial transaction environment in the emirate and the commitment of merchants to applying sound standards in documenting agreement terms and details of products and services in contracts," Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CCCP, commented.

Lootah added, "The commercial sector in Dubai is characterised by flexibility, which makes commercial complaints resolution a necessary service, enabling the parties involved to reach an amicable settlement that preserves their respective rights and to continue their business without having to approach the judiciary."

The Business Awareness Department in Dubai Economy has been meeting with business groups and traders highlighting the most important points merchants should focus on to avoid mistakes and disputes that may hinder their business.