Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy received 59,130 consumer complaints in 2020, a 51% increase compared to the 39,113 complaints received in 2019.

The increase follows sustained efforts by Dubai Economy to protect consumer rights, improve consumer awareness and communication, and promote transparent and fair dealings between merchants and consumers, and Total number of consumer issues handled by CCCP during 2020 reached 65,153, of which 4,052 were observations, and 1,971 were enquiries. The smart channels of Dubai Economy (Dubai Consumer app and the Consumerrights.ae website), accounted for 85% of consumer complaints, 42% of inquiries, and 9% of observations received while the remaining came through the call centre.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CCCP, said: "The growth in number of consumer complaints is also due to COVID-19 and the restricted consumer-merchant communication during the National Sterilisation Programme. We have been keen to activate communication channels with consumers, and encourage them to report any violation or challenge they faced in protecting their rights or having a pleasant shopping experience in Dubai during the pandemic crisis. We always strive to reach amicable solution to consumer complaints, and strengthen relations between merchants and consumers through awareness programmes that clarify the rights and duties of both parties and enhance transparency in transactions.

"

The largest share of complaints (31.58%) was about services, followed by electronics (14%), e-Commerce (13.71%), furniture (8.16%), ready-made garments and accessories (7.95%), freight (5.4%), car rental (5%), automobiles (4.91%), textiles and personal items (3.7%), decoration and building maintenance (2.56%), car workshops (2.08%), and hair salons (0.93%).

Refunds topped the type of complaints (25.88%), followed by non-compliance with the terms of agreement (18.57%,) damage or defect in the product (13.13%), commercial fraud (9.93%), non-compliance with after-sales service (6.62%), and additional charges for the service or product (6.39%). The remaining complaints were related to varied issues, such as: replacement, non-commitment to commercial activity, price hikes, shop policy incompatible with the law, non-compliance with warranty terms, refusal to repair a device, non-adeherence to terms of promotional offers, price list mismatches, value-added tax, and fraudulent purchase of gold and diamonds.

Emiratis accounted for 28% of the consumer complaints received, followed by Indians (12%), Egyptians (11%), Saudis (6%), and Jordanians (5%), and others.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to reach out to CCCP through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.