Dubai Economy receives 784 complaints on price hikes in two weeks

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy, has received 784 complaints relating to prices within two weeks of launching its awareness campaign on the importance of raising consumer complaints.

Dubai Economy announced earlier the launch of its new portal - Price.ded.ae – for consumers to submit complaints relating to price increases, Dubai Economy said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ahmed Al Zaabi, Director of the Consumer Protection, Dubai Economy, said, "We are keen to provide different channels that consumers of all ages and segments can use to protect their rights. We received 71 percent of complaints related to price increases through the portal during the last two weeks, while 29 percent came through the Dubai Consumer application.

"

He added that the CCCP team verifies the accuracy of such complaints by looking at all available evidence and comparing existing bills with previous ones. The team may also resort to field and electronic inspection of the merchant's price list and other methods. If the complaint it found to be valid, the merchant is asked to go back to the original price or risk a penalty for not cooperating.

"We commend consumers for alerting us on malpractices, thereby helping us to protect them in these exceptional circumstances, which require concerted efforts to ensure stability in the market,"

Consumers can submit complaints related to price hikes through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, the price.ded.ae website, or by calling 600 54 5555.