Dubai Economy Resolves 1,201 ECommerce-related Consumer Complaints In Q3 Of 2019

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector at the Dubai Economy resolved 1,201 consumer complaints related to electronic transactions during the July-September period of 2019, thus reinforcing Dubai as a competitive business centre and promoting innovations that boost productivity in the national economy.

Non-compliance with the purchase agreement was the main reason for the majority of eCommerce-related complaints (320) filed at the Dubai Economy during the third quarter of 2019. The other eCommerce-related complaints involved issues such as commercial fraud (250 complaints), refunds (194), defective products (142), after-sales service (62), warranty (45), exchange (34), non-compliance with promotional offers (29), and malfunctioning devices (27), while 22 complaints were related to shop policies incompatible with the Business Protection Act, and 20 involved shops conducting unauthorised activities.

Consumers also complained about added charges imposed by shops (11 complaints), refusal to repair devices (11), merchants demanding additional fees on services or products (10), product damage or breakage (10), poorly tailored clothes (six complaints), and non-adherence to the price list (six), while two complaints were recorded in the VAT category.

Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, CEO of CCCP, said, "The number and diversity of complaints we received on eCommerce transactions reflect the importance of the CCCP sector and our commitment to maintaining a transparent retail environment that upholds the rights of consumers, as well as traders. Our regular campaigns focus on raising awareness among consumers and merchants, as well as the public, thus reinforcing Dubai as one of the best shopping destinations in the world and the first choice for doing business."

Dubai Economy strives to enhance confidence in Dubai as a reliable and preferred shopping destination, Lootah said, adding, "Consumers can refer to our awareness campaigns to find out more about their rights. They should obtain complete information from the seller, refer to the user manual, and maintain their purchase invoices throughout the warranty period."

Lootah called on all consumers to report any violation or price manipulation to the CCCP through the call centre number, 600545555, or by downloading the "Dubai Consumer" app available on Android and iOS.

