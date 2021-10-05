UrduPoint.com

Dubai Economy Resolves Over 560 Consumer Complaints From Free Zones

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Dubai Economy resolves over 560 consumer complaints from free zones

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector of Dubai Economy resolved over 560 consumer complaints on businesses operating in the various free zones in the emirate during the past 14 months as its consumer protection services expanded to cover shoppers across the emirate.

Consumers in the free zones started submitting their complaints to Dubai Economy following its agreement last year with the Dubai Free Zones Council.

Overall, Dubai Economy resolved 563 consumer complaints from the free zones between July 2020 and September 2021, the largest share (171 complaints, 30.4 percent) of which were relating to various services. Electronics (90 complaints), furniture (85), e-commerce (67) and building maintenance & decoration (44) were the others among the top five complaints categories.

Failure to comply with the terms of the agreement was the leading cause of consumer complaints from the free zones (152 complaints, or 27 percent of the total), followed by refunds (130 complaints), defective products (87), commercial fraud (51percent) and failure to provide after-sales service (42).

Ahmad Al Zaabi, Director of Consumer Protection in Dubai Economy, said the consumer complaints received reflect the high level of consumer rights awareness in the emirate, and the importance of expanding the scope of consumer protection services to make shopping anywhere in Dubai a pleasant experience.

"We have provided varied channels, including smart platforms, to raise their complaints and resolve them amicably, in addition to continuously reminding consumers, including residents and tourists, of their rights and responsibilities. Our focus is on ensuring a pleasant shopping experience and encouraging businesses to grow sustainably through adopting best practices," added Al Zaabi.

Activities and sectors on which consumers in the free zones raised their complaints also included car rental (31 complaints), readymade garments & accessories (27), vehicles (19), textiles & personal items (15), shipping (8), salons (4), and automobile repair workshops (2).

Exchange (18 complaints), failure to comply with warranty terms (17), additional fees (14), non-compliance with permitted commercial activity (11), surcharges (11), non-compliance with promotion terms (8), non-adherence with price list (4), price increase (3), refusal to repair a device (2), and annoying calls (1) were also among the causes of complaints.

Consumers can submit their complaints to Dubai Economy through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, on the Consumererrights.ae website, or by calling 600 54 5555. Complaints about price increases should be submitted on the Price.ded.ae portal.

Related Topics

Google Dubai Vehicles Car Price July September 2020 Apple Textile From Agreement Share Best Top Huawei

Recent Stories

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health ..

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health consultancy to its Captains a ..

5 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as ..

National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as the game shifts to Lahore

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on ..

T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on Oct 15

21 minutes ago
 Teachers play pivotal role in achieving nation's s ..

Teachers play pivotal role in achieving nation's success: FGTA

6 minutes ago
 PARC provides subsidizes seeds of pulses to 41,705 ..

PARC provides subsidizes seeds of pulses to 41,705 farmers

6 minutes ago
 Emergence of Coronavirus in China's Wuhan Possibly ..

Emergence of Coronavirus in China's Wuhan Possibly Dates Back to Summer 2019 - S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.