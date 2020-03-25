Dubai Economy reveals details of closing down commercial establishments and activities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Dubai Economy has directed commercial establishments in the emirate to close down for two weeks starting today in line with the preventive measures announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press release issued by Dubai Economy on Wednesday, all shops - except for grocery stores, supermarkets, cooperative societies, and pharmacies that provide for the basic needs of residents - have to remain closed from today, 25th March, up until 8th April 2020.

Businesses closing down can continue online sales and e-Commerce activities during the closure period, it added.

Dubai Economy has allowed supermarkets, cooperative societies, grocery stores and pharmacies to remain open 24/7 starting today.

However, the number of shoppers at any time in these outlets must not exceed 30 percent of capacity and customers should maintain a social distance of two metres from each other.

The closure directive applies to commercial outlets across the main markets as well as streets and shopping malls in Dubai.

Fish, meat, and vegetable markets (except wholesalers supplying to supermarkets); shisha cafes; gyms and fitness centres; theme parks; amusement centres and electronic games (e-Games) outlets, cinemas, men’s and women’s salons, massage parlours and spas, and spring camps should all remain closed during the two-week period, Dubai Economy asserted.

Businesses exempted from closing include bakeries, car workshops and other workshops, laundries, and technical and electrical services providers.

Restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, coffee shops, and food services establishments should also close but restaurants and cafes operating in hotels and hotel apartments to serve their guests as well as food delivery and transport services can remain open.

Customers can order for takeaways and delivery from restaurants. Restaurants within shopping malls can offer takeaway and delivery services subject to approval of the mall management.

Banks will continue to operate normally unless any other directive is issued by the UAE Central Bank. Exchange houses and clinics can also continue to operate as usual with due regard to the guidelines on sanitisation and social distancing.

Dubai Economy will conduct inspection campaigns to ensure that commercial establishments adhere to all the guidelines in the closure circular.