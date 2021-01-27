UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Sees Growing Confidence In Its Intellectual Property Rights Protection Initiatives

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:45 PM

Dubai Economy sees growing confidence in its intellectual property rights protection initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy has seen a growing number of international brands being enlisted on its ‘IP Gateway,’ the digital platform created to protect intellectual property (IP) rights as well as trademarks and commercial agencies.

The portal, which supports the strategic focus of Dubai Economy on positioning the emirate as a competitive hub and smart city enabling sustainable business development, had 69 active commercial agency files 5,225 active trademark files by the end of 2020, an increase of 38% and 1% respectively over the previous year.

An increasingly diverse portfolio of global brands and commercial agencies are seeking to benefit from the protection offered by the portal, said Ibrahim Behzad, Director of the Intellectual Property Rights Department in CCCP.

"US trademarks had the largest share (31%) of active files on the portal at the end of 2020, followed by Emirati (13%), French (7%), German (6.4%), and British brands (5.8%). However, Denmark accounted for the highest increase of 42% in trademark files followed by British Virgin Islands (29%), while the number of French files rose 16% to reach 370, and British files went up by 14% to reach 205," said Behzad.

The importance of IP Gateway as a smart channel for IP rights owners and their representatives to stay connected with Dubai Economy was reinforced by COVID-19. Overall, Dubai Economy received 292 complaints relating to IP infringements and 27 related to the rights of commercial agencies in 2020, and all of them came through the IP Gateway. Complaints in the two categories were 298 and 35 respectively in 2019.

Behzad remarked, "Swiss trademarks accounted for the largest number of IP infringement complaints (61), followed by US (54), Emirati (48), German (33), and French (31) trademarks. Product-wise, clothing accounted for the largest share (39) complaints, jewellery as well as phones and accessories had a share of 33 each, 29 were about watches, and 24 were related to perfumes.

Trademarks and IP owners as well as commercial agencies can open files and submit their complaints relating to infringements in Dubai on the IP Gateway app available on the Apple, Google and Huawei stores. All IP transactions are completed smartly through the IP Gateway without the need for customers to visit Dubai Economy, and services are available in five languages: Arabic, English, Japanese, French, and Italian.

Related Topics

Google Business German Dubai Visit Denmark Hub 2019 2020 Apple All From Share Arab Huawei

Recent Stories

Coronavirus kills 74 people in Pakistan during las ..

13 minutes ago

Ecuador Busts Medical Center Administering Pseudo- ..

6 minutes ago

Farmers advised to start cultivation of Baharia ma ..

6 minutes ago

PM stresses expediting development projects in KPK ..

6 minutes ago

Seven gamblers nabbed, Rs 82,700 seized in faisala ..

6 minutes ago

IPH to conduct training programme for doctors

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.