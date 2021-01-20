UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Shuts Down 2 Shops, Finds 32 Violations Of COVID-19 Guidelines

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:15 PM

Dubai Economy shuts down 2 shops, finds 32 violations of COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) Dubai Economy shut down a money exchange and a document processing services outlet yesterday for violation of the precautionary measures in place against COVID-19.

Field inspections conducted across open markets in Naif, Al Murar, and Al Sabkha as well as a number of shopping centres yesterday resulted in 32 fines and 4 warnings being issued for various violations, mostly related to face masks or physical distancing.

Overall, the inspections found 773 commercial establishments fully complied with the guidelines. The violating outlets were involved in garments trading, money exchange, document processing, mobile phones trading and general trading.

Dubai Economy said it will continue the inspections along with various partners, reminding of strict action against any violation or malpractice that may be found by the inspectors or reported by the public.

Dubai Economy also directed traders to adhere to the precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violation or harmful practices they notice, through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or via the Consumerrights.ae website.

