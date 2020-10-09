Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Twar after an event led to overcrowding

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2020) DUBAI, 9th October 2020 (WAM) - Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy shut down a service centre in Al Twar yesterday after an opening ceremony at the facility caused overcrowding, which is considered a violation of the physical distancing guidelines specified as part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Dubai Economy has directed all businesses in Dubai to avoid holding such events that might lead to overcrowding and reminded that violators will invite fines and closure orders.

Dubai Economy also warned 10 shops in shopping malls during the inspections yesterday for not placing physical distancing stickers. Overall, inspections yesterday found that 581 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy also reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public.

The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.