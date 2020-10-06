UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Shuts Down Brokerage Office, Fines 8 Businesses For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:15 PM

Dubai Economy shuts down brokerage office, fines 8 businesses for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) A real estate brokerage office was ordered closed by Dubai Economy after the overcrowded office was found to have violated the physical distancing guidelines prescribed as part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19. Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy also imposed fines on eight commercial establishments – six for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks, and two for violating physical distancing guidelines - during inspections held yesterday across open markets and shopping centres to verify compliance with the precautionary measures.

The violations were spotted in businesses located in Al Muraqqabat, Naif, Ayal Nasir, and Al Thanyah First areas, and their activities included general trade, mobile phones trade, auto parts trade, and electronics trade.

CCCP also warned a business for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, CCCP conducted 691 inspections visits yesterday and found that 681 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

Related Topics

Google Business Mobile Dubai Nasir Apple Market All From Huawei

Recent Stories

Al Jazira Club sign partnership with sports giant ..

17 seconds ago

RAK Ruler receives US Ambassador

15 minutes ago

Conversation With Trump Not on International Calls ..

2 minutes ago

World Trade Organization Predicts 4.8% Slump in Gl ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Urges Turkey to Reverse Decision on Hagia So ..

2 minutes ago

More than AED225,000 of sport scholarship up for g ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.