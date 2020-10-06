Dubai Economy shuts down brokerage office, fines 8 businesses for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) A real estate brokerage office was ordered closed by Dubai Economy after the overcrowded office was found to have violated the physical distancing guidelines prescribed as part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19. Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy also imposed fines on eight commercial establishments – six for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks, and two for violating physical distancing guidelines - during inspections held yesterday across open markets and shopping centres to verify compliance with the precautionary measures.

The violations were spotted in businesses located in Al Muraqqabat, Naif, Ayal Nasir, and Al Thanyah First areas, and their activities included general trade, mobile phones trade, auto parts trade, and electronics trade.

CCCP also warned a business for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, CCCP conducted 691 inspections visits yesterday and found that 681 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.