Dubai Economy Shuts Down Cafe And Fines 7 Commercial Establishments For Violating COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Dubai Economy shuts down cafe and fines 7 commercial establishments for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) Dubai Economy has shut down a café in Karama in co-operation with Dubai Municipality and Dubai Tourism after the outlet was found to have ignored physical distancing guidelines issued as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The action came following response from the public to the call of Dubai Economy to report commercial establishments and outlets not adhering to the precautionary measures. Dubai Economy also imposed penalties on seven commercial establishments for a lack of commitment to wearing masks among their employees.

Inspection tours by the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy yesterday showed that 274 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy continue to ensure that everyone in the emirate, including shops and consumers, comply fully to the precautionary guidelines, and also enhance awareness on their role in maintaining the well-being of the society as well as business continuity.

Dubai Economy praised the cooperation being extended by the public to its inspection teams and various departments through reporting negative practices and non-compliance to precautionary guidelines. Any non-compliance that would pose a risk or harm will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the laid-down procedures, Dubai Economy reminded.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to continue to co-operate and report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines in line with the principle, ‘Everyone is responsible.

