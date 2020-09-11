Dubai Economy shuts down crowded restaurant, fines gym for non-adherence to physical distancing

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy is continuing with its field inspections to ensure that all companies, merchants, consumers and the public adhere to the various precautionary measures and protocols announced in the emirate to limit the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, wearing masks and gloves, as well as sanitisation.

A restaurant in Satwa was ordered closed by CCCP yesterday, after their distribution of free meals led to passers-by gathering in front of the store, disregarding physical distancing guidelines and causing congestion.

In another incident, Dubai Economy, in cooperation with the Dubai sports Council, imposed a fine on a fitness centre, for not adhering to physical distancing, especially at their reception, and employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks.

The daily inspection visits by CCCP cover all areas in Dubai, including open markets and commercial centres.

Inspections conducted yesterday showed that 578 stores fully complied with the precautionary measures and guidelines.

The inspections are primarily aimed to spread awareness on the necessity of adhering to the principle, "Everyone is responsible," and the shared responsibility of the government, businesses, consumers and the public in overcoming the pandemic challenge by complying with the precautionary measures and ensuring public health and safety, in addition to enabling business continuity following the reopening of various economic sectors in the emirate.

Dubai Economy reaffirmed that any excesses or non-compliance that pose a risk or harm in any way will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the laid-down procedures.

Dubai Economy also called on consumers to report any non-compliance to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines via the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or on the Consumerrights.ae website.