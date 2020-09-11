UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Shuts Down Crowded Restaurant, Fines Gym For Non-adherence To Physical Distancing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Dubai Economy shuts down crowded restaurant, fines gym for non-adherence to physical distancing

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy is continuing with its field inspections to ensure that all companies, merchants, consumers and the public adhere to the various precautionary measures and protocols announced in the emirate to limit the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, wearing masks and gloves, as well as sanitisation.

A restaurant in Satwa was ordered closed by CCCP yesterday, after their distribution of free meals led to passers-by gathering in front of the store, disregarding physical distancing guidelines and causing congestion.

In another incident, Dubai Economy, in cooperation with the Dubai sports Council, imposed a fine on a fitness centre, for not adhering to physical distancing, especially at their reception, and employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks.

The daily inspection visits by CCCP cover all areas in Dubai, including open markets and commercial centres.

Inspections conducted yesterday showed that 578 stores fully complied with the precautionary measures and guidelines.

The inspections are primarily aimed to spread awareness on the necessity of adhering to the principle, "Everyone is responsible," and the shared responsibility of the government, businesses, consumers and the public in overcoming the pandemic challenge by complying with the precautionary measures and ensuring public health and safety, in addition to enabling business continuity following the reopening of various economic sectors in the emirate.

Dubai Economy reaffirmed that any excesses or non-compliance that pose a risk or harm in any way will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the laid-down procedures.

Dubai Economy also called on consumers to report any non-compliance to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines via the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or on the Consumerrights.ae website.

Related Topics

Google Sports Business Dubai Fine Apple Market All Government Huawei

Recent Stories

Netizens pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam on 72nd death ..

4 minutes ago

Govt responsible to provide security, safety to ci ..

4 minutes ago

WHO praises Pakistan's strategy to handle COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab contacts law minister for in ..

7 minutes ago

Mali leaders to discuss 2-year transition govt

7 minutes ago

400 saplings planted in Kachnar Park

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.