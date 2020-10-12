Dubai Economy shuts down restaurant, fines 8 businesses and warns 3 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) A restaurant in Dubai, which failed to adhere to the precautionary measures related to COVID-19, was ordered closed by Dubai Economy in co-operation with the Dubai Tourism yesterday. Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy also imposed fines on seven gyms in co-operation with the Dubai sports Council, in addition to a retail outlet for violating the precautionary guidelines yesterday.

The violations, which were spotted by CCCP during inspections in Al Quoz, Al Sabkha, Al Nahda and business Bay areas included employees’ lack of commitment to wearing face masks and non-adherence to physical distancing. Field inspectors also warned three businesses for not placing physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, 853 shops and commercial establishments were seen to have fully complied with the precautionary measures yesterday.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its continuing inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public. The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.