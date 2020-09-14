UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Shuts Down Swimming Pool, Fines 3 Businesses For Violating COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Dubai Economy shuts down swimming pool, fines 3 businesses for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) Dubai Economy, in co-operation with the Dubai Sports Council, has shut down a swimming pool in a sports facility that failed to display physical distancing stickers.

Inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy also imposed penalties on three commercial establishments for their employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks, and also warned four other businesses for non-compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The latest round of inspections found 670 shops and commercial establishments to have fully complied with the precautionary measures.

CCCP is continuing with its inspection of open markets and commercial centres in the emirate to ensure that everyone adheres to the precautionary measures, and help protect the gains Dubai has made in combatting the pandemic.

Dubai, under the directives of the leadership, has managed to resume normal economic activity, gradually and safely, despite the challenges persisting globally.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward. No effort is being spared by Dubai Economy to identify the most important developments related to the pandemic in co-operation with public and private sector partners, and promote awareness on the guidelines and protocols in force in order to ensure that everyone adheres to them and not commit anything that endanger the society.

Dubai Economy further stressed that public health is a top priority and that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be brought to its attention by consumers and the public. The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

Related Topics

Google Sports Dubai May Apple Market From Top Huawei

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates Hamdan bin Rashid on succe ..

18 minutes ago

India's Modi Calls on Parliament to Remember Borde ..

16 minutes ago

US House Dems Probe Trump Administration Efforts t ..

20 minutes ago

Echinacea Preparation Can Potentially Be Effective ..

20 minutes ago

Cartoon of Modi slaughtering avatars of Chinese ap ..

20 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.