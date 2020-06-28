UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Starts Inspection Of Livestock Market Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 03:00 PM

Dubai Economy starts inspection of livestock market ahead of Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy has started an inspection campaign at the livestock market in Al Qusais to protect consumers from exploitation and price manipulation in view of Eid Al Adha, when demand usually increases.

Ahmad Al Zaabi, Director of Consumer Protection in Dubai Economy, said, "We started with compliance and awareness campaigns for the livestock market to ensure the application of sound practices, in line with the Consumer Protection Law, such as clearly displaying prices, not using the high demand as an excuse to exaggerate prices, and ensuring the absence of any other negative practices that may harm consumers.

"

Al Zaabi called on livestock traders to adhere to the Consumer Protection Law by issuing purchase invoices to consumers, clearly detailing product and price details, and displaying livestock prices in a visible and legible way.

Al Zaabi added, "At Dubai Economy, we welcome consumer communication, complaints, and enquiries through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, on the Consumererrights.ae website, or through the call centre number 600 54 5555. Complaints about price increases should be submitted on the Price.ded.ae portal."

