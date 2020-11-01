UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy, Talabat Join Hands To Support Emirati DED Trader Licence Holders

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) The Business Registration & Licencing, BRL, sector of Dubai Economy has partnered with talabat to display and sell food items of Emirati DED Trader licence holders on the talabat platform, enabling them to reach a larger number of consumers online.

"The agreement with talabat is in line with the continuous efforts to support Dubai’s economic sectors and drive sustainable economic growth. Through ‘DED Trader’, Dubai Economy seeks to regulate doing business electronically and making it easier, as well as enabling businesses to connect with customers and grow. This is part of our strategy to enhance the ease of doing business as well as drive the overall competitiveness and sustainable growth of Dubai," said Omar Al Mehairi, Director of Development and Follow-up Division in BRL sector.

"talabat has been working tirelessly to support local businesses in the UAE to get through these difficult times. We are proud to partner with Dubai Economy to develop a specialised onboarding programme for DED Trade License holders to help Emirati startups accelerate their online commerce expansion by increasing their visibility and order volume through direct access to talabat’s large customer database and logistics network," said Jeremy Doutte, Vice President UAE at talabat.

The ‘DED Trader’ licence can be obtained from anywhere by logging on to dedtrader.ae. The licensee cannot open a shop/store but can avail of three visas if the ownership is 100 per cent Emirati and legal liability falls under the licence holder.

