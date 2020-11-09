UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy To Announce Business Excellence Awards Winners On 11th November

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Dubai Economy will announce the winners of the 26th Business Excellence Awards on the 11th November, 2020, in a virtual ceremony held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Business Excellence Awards, which chiefly include Dubai Quality Award, DQA, Dubai Human Development Award, DHDA, and the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme, DSES, is currently in the 2019 cycle. Overall, 46 winners from various industry sectors will be announced as 2020 Award winners this year.

The 2019 assessment cycle for the Awards will see a new category under the Dubai Quality Award – the "Dubai Smart Industry Award" - involving the industrial sector in the excellence march in Dubai and encouraging the digital transformation of industries in line with the objective set in the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030. The new category has been instituted by the Business Excellence Department in Dubai Economy in partnership with Dubai Exports, the export promotion agency of Dubai Economy.

Shaikha Ahmad Al Bishri, Director of the Business Excellence Department, said, "The 2019 assessment cycle has seen the Business Excellence Awards expanding its scope and scale remarkably in terms of participation and assessment. Overall, we have seen a 3 to 5 percent increase in applicants over the previous year, reflecting a growing appetite among businesses to adopt the principles of quality and excellence standards across their operations and services. We have also seen an improvement in sharing the excellence knowledge within the business community with 1,504 delegates being involved and trained with various excellence events, such as training workshops and conferences, to develop applicant companies, assessors, mystery shoppers and businesses.

Al Bishri added that the prevailing pandemic crisis has proved to be a testament to the strength of the excellence journey being sustained and strengthened by Dubai Economy. "Almost 90 percent of the member businesses in the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme complied fully with the new health and safety precautionary guidelines implemented against COVID-19."

Since its inception in 1994, the DQA has received the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who has been instrumental in driving the quality movement across the private and public sectors in the emirate.

The DQA winners are honoured in four categories - the Gold Category, the Dubai Quality Award, the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, and the Dubai Quality Global Award. The awards will be distributed in key sectors – government, manufacturing, finance, professional, tourism, services, trade, construction, education, healthcare, free zones, transportation, logistics, media, leisure and entertainment, real estate, retail and representative entities.

DHDA recognises the long-term commitment of the private sector to human resources development. Given in three categories – the Gold Category, the Dubai Human Development Award and the Dubai Human Development Appreciation Award, - the award covers the trade, manufacturing, construction, professional, services, tourism, education, healthcare, financial services, free zones, transportation, logistic.

