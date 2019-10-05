Dubai Economy to highlight ‘Virtual Company Licence’ initiative at GITEX Technology Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) Dubai Economy will highlight the "Virtual Company Licence" initiative at GITEX Technology Week at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, DICEC, from 6th to 10th October 2019.

Launched in line with the 3rd article of the 50-Year Charter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Virtual Commercial City offers a "Virtual Company Licence" that allows non-residents to do business in Dubai digitally and in accordance with the highest international legal standards.

Visitors will also see a series of smart initiatives from Dubai Economy at Gitex this year, including services and projects being implemented by its various business units and agencies, to facilitate doing business, improve efficiencies and accelerate digital transformation.

"As the region's premier event, it is an ideal platform to present the Virtual Company Licence to businesses and investors across the middle East and all over the world.

It will enable us to explain the concept, mechanism and requirements of the virtual licence, the application process and how it allows to do business digitally in three key sectors, namely, creative industries, technology and services," said Omar Khalifa, Deputy CEO of the Business Registration and Licensing, BRL, sector in Dubai Economy.

"Dubai Economy is keen to offer new solutions and opportunities for business communities locally and worldwide. The Virtual Company Licence presents a unique platform to conduct business in Dubai digitally and remotely without having to reside in Dubai," Khalifa added.

Residents of Dubai already have the facility to engage in home-based and digital business activities across social media platforms under the "DED Trader Licence" of Dubai Economy. Overall, 400 business activities are now covered under the DED Trader licence.

Khalifa said the goal of Dubai Economy is to ensure that the business community in Dubai can go past obstacles and do their business easily, transparently, and competitively.