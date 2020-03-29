UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Urges Residents To Shop Responsibly, Avoid Hoarding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:45 PM

Dubai Economy urges residents to shop responsibly, avoid hoarding

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Dubai Economy reassured residents on Sunday that there is no need for panic or anxiety regarding the availability of hygiene essentials.

In a statement, Dubai Economy affirmed that there are "adequate" stocks of face masks, gloves and sanitisers at leading supermarkets across the country. It also reminded residents to shop responsibly and avoid hoarding of essentials.

It noted Lulu supermarkets' efforts to source a daily average of 1.6 million face masks across their 75 branches in the UAE.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy, said, "We express our sincere appreciation for the Lulu Group for their keenness to support the precautionary measures being adopted by the UAE authorities against the COVID-19 pandemic. The prompt action by Lulu Group to provide adequate supplies of hygiene essentials will enhance confidence among the public and help them comply with the prevention guidelines against the pandemic."

"Retailers in Dubai, especially those supplying basic needs of people, have risen to the occasion and ensured that residents do not face any shortage during this critical time," he added.

"Dubai Economy calls on all commercial outlets to continue to co-operate with the authorities and reaffirm their commitment to consumer rights as well as public health and safety, which has played a major role in establishing Dubai a competitive business hub and a preferred place to live," Lootah affirmed.

V. Nandakumar, Chief Communications Officer of Lulu Group, said, "From the time of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, we have been flying-in these essentials so that we have uninterrupted availability and sustained supply of such goods throughout all our stores. We are sourcing these hygiene products from the top manufacturers who fully comply with international best practices and health standards."

Nandakumar also confirmed that the hygiene essentials are being made available at the most affordable prices across Lulu outlets.

A box of 18 masks costs AED29.00 while the price of a set of 100 gloves starts at AED26.00, he explained.

Dubai Economy urged consumers to raise any concern regarding unavailability of essentials or price manipulation via its call centre number 600 54 5555, the ‘Dubai Consumer’ app, or the Consumer Rights website.

[Image Credit: Arabian Business]

