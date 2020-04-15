Dubai Economy warns merchants against price hikes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Merchants in Dubai will face a penalty on price hikes, the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy, has warned.

"If the complaint is found to be valid, the merchant is asked to go back to the original price or risk a penalty for not co-operating," Ahmed Al Zaabi, Director of the Consumer Protection in Dubai Economy, said, as Dubai Economy announced it has received 784 complaints relating to prices within two weeks of launching its awareness campaign on the importance of raising consumer complaints, and announcing a new portal - Price.ded.ae – for consumers to submit complaints relating to price increases.

Al Zaabi said that the CCCP team verifies the accuracy of complaints related to price hikes by looking at all available evidences and comparing existing bills with previous ones.

The team may also resort to field and electronic inspection of the merchant's price list and other methods.

"We are keen to provide different channels that consumers of all ages and segments can use to protect their rights. We received 71 percent of complaints related to price increases through the price.ded.ae portal during the last two weeks while 29 percent came through the Dubai Consumer application," Al Zaabi added.

Consumers can submit complaints related to price hikes through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, the price.ded.ae website, or by calling 600 54 5555.