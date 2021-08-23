Dubai Economy wins in 4 categories of The Stevie Awards

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Dubai's Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) has won four awards in The Stevie Awards, the world's premier business awards, which recognise exceptional achievements among companies, organisations and services.

Dubai Economy was recognised as the "Organisation of the Year" in the "Non-Profit or Government Organisation – Large" category of the awards, while three initiatives, two of which were launched in response to COVID-19, also won in other categories.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of Dubai Economy, said, "Dubai Economy is keen to be a part of global and regional distinctions and indices as it enables us to benchmark our practices and highlight the vision of our leadership that has positioned Dubai as a model for sustainable progress and development. The Stevie Awards are a recognition of the efforts Dubai Economy has put towards creating an exemplary environment and the accomplishments of our employees in pursuing our strategic goals and excellence."

Dubai Economy won a silver and a bronze in the "COVID-19 Response Categories". The silver went to the Price.ded.ae portal for being the "Most Valuable Government Service" while the bronze was awarded in recognition of the "Most Valuable Government Response" to the pandemic. The Price.ded.ae portal was launched following the COVID-19 outbreak to facilitate consumer complaints on price increases.

EngageDXB, the digital business community engagement platform of Dubai Economy, was the silver winner in the "Mobile Site & App Categories – Business/Government".

Mohammed Shael Al Saadi, CEO of Corporate Strategic Affairs in Dubai Economy, commented, "The Stevie Awards add to the string of successes and global recognitions Dubai Economy continues to achieve. Particularly during the last four years, we have won nearly 35 global, regional and local awards, which reflect our persistent efforts and the improved efficiencies and excellence our employees have shown in taking our accomplishments and innovative projects to the next level."

Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, CEO of the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector of Dubai Economy, added, "One of the focal points for Dubai Economy during the pandemic phase was on providing a safe and happy shopping experience for consumers, which we ensured through the constant vigil of our employees, support of our partners, and digital platforms. We are delighted to see the highest global recognition for our efforts coming through The Stevie Awards."

The Stevie Awards were created in 2002 to honour and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organisations and working professionals worldwide.